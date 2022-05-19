3 migrant labourers killed after being run over by truck in Haryana's Jhajjar

Three migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh, who were sleeping on the roadside, were killed and 10 others were injured after being run over by a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Thursday, police said.

The police said the truck loaded with coal rammed into the median divider and turned turtle after the collision, hitting those sleeping at the spot.

The accident occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Aasoda toll plaza in Bahadurgarh, they said.

The injured were referred to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, they said, adding that 18 laborers were at the spot at the time of the accident.

The driver of the truck bearing Rajasthan registration number escaped after the accident, Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, Waseem Akram told reporters. He said the laborers were engaged in repair work on a bridge and used to sleep on one side at night. They had also put up temporary barriers and duct tape around them when they went to sleep, police said.

A police patrol party had on Wednesday evening advised the laborers not to sleep at the site at night given the risk posed by moving vehicles, the SP said.

However, after preparing the dinner, some of them slept there, he said.

He said the police will initiate action against the contractor and others concerned about letting the laborers sleep at the site.

Aasoda police station Station House Officer, Inspector Jasvir Sangwan, said many of those who died and were injured were from Kanpur and some other places, including Kannauj and Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

