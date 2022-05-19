Fire breaks out in Bawana factory
A fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Services said.
No casualties have been reported so far, they said.
''A call about a fire at a factory in Bawana Industrial Area was received at 11:45 am and so far, 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.
The cause of the blaze is not known yet and fire-fighting operations are still underway, he added.
