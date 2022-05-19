Left Menu

Sensex plunges 1,309 points amid global selloff; IT stocks worst hit

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading around 2.5 per cent down in the afternoon session on Thursday tracking a heavy selloff in the global equities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading around 2.5 per cent down in the afternoon session on Thursday tracking a heavy selloff in the global equities. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,309.07 points or 2.41 per cent down at 52,899.46 points at 12.48 pm, against its previous day's close at 54,208.53 points.

Tracking overnight selloff in the Wall Street, the Indian equities markets' key indices started the trade on Thursday with massive losses. The Sensex opened sharply down at 53,070.30 points and tumbled to a low of 52,876.38. The Sensex had lost 109.94 points or 0.20 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange tumbled 397.45 points or 2.45 per cent to 15,842.85 points against its previous day's close at 16,240.30 points. The Nifty had lost 19.00 points or 0.12 per cent on Wednesday.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. IT stocks were the worst hit. Wipro tumbled 5.66 per cent to Rs 454. Infosys dipped 5.54 per cent to Rs 1,426.10. Tech Mahindra slumped 5.52 per cent to Rs 1,107.75. HCL Technologies was down 5.03 per cent to Rs 1,019.95. TCS tumbled 4.61 per cent to Rs 3,290.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.98 per cent down at Rs 2,488.65. Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the positive.

ITC surged 3.10 per cent to Rs 274.75 on better than expected Q4 financial numbers. Dr Reddy's Laboratories was trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 3,930.75. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

