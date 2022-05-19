Left Menu

1 killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

One person was killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area, officials said. The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items inverter, stablizer etc injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:10 IST
1 killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The blaze was brought under control at 1 pm, fire department officials said. ''The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items (inverter, stabilizer etc) injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. ''Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards,'' Fire Department Director Atul Garg said.

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022