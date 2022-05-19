1 killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory
One person was killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area, officials said. The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items inverter, stablizer etc injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital.
- Country:
- India
One person was killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The blaze was brought under control at 1 pm, fire department officials said. ''The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items (inverter, stabilizer etc) injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. ''Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards,'' Fire Department Director Atul Garg said.
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh's movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' challenged in Delhi HC, plea seeks deletion of sex-selection scene
Keeping an eye on Covid situation in national capital; current scenario doesn't warrant major curbs: Delhi Health Minister on rise in cases.
Due to vaccination, number of hospital admissions needed for Covid cases very less; situation not so serious: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain.
Delhi: South MCD begins 1st phase of anti-encroachment drive
Hailstorm, rain in parts of Delhi