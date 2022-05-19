Left Menu

Switzerland to reopen Kyiv embassy after two and a half months

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:25 IST
Switzerland is reopening its embassy in Kyiv, with five staff members, including the ambassador, set to return to the Ukrainian capital over the next few days, said the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The decision to reopen the embassy after it was temporarily closed two and a half months ago was based on an in-depth analysis of the security situation, added the FDFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

