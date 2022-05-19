Left Menu

MP: Three bars sealed in Indore for serving liquor to minors

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:30 IST
MP: Three bars sealed in Indore for serving liquor to minors
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Three restaurant-cum-bars were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday for allegedly serving liquor to minors and other violations, an official from the local administration said. The establishments situated in different parts of the city were found serving liquor to minors and were operating beyond the permitted time limit of 11.30 pm, he said.

Apart from this, teams from the local administration also found that owners of these restaurant-cum-bars had stocked extra liquor for which they did not have permits, the official said.

Accordingly, the administration sealed the establishments and suspended their licenses to serve liquor, he added.

