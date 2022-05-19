MP: Three bars sealed in Indore for serving liquor to minors

Three restaurant-cum-bars were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday for allegedly serving liquor to minors and other violations, an official from the local administration said. The establishments situated in different parts of the city were found serving liquor to minors and were operating beyond the permitted time limit of 11.30 pm, he said.

Apart from this, teams from the local administration also found that owners of these restaurant-cum-bars had stocked extra liquor for which they did not have permits, the official said.

Accordingly, the administration sealed the establishments and suspended their licenses to serve liquor, he added.

