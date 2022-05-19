Govt should focus on public policy framework; wealth creation pvt sector's job: Amitabh Kant
- Country:
- India
Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said it is the private sector's job to create wealth and the government should focus on laying down a public policy framework.
Addressing 'GovTech Summit 2022', Kant further said India needs a very simple, efficient, and transparent government.
''The government's job should be laying down public policy framework, it is the private sector's job to create wealth. The only other areas where the government should be are health, education, and nutrition,'' he said.
Talking about the digital economy, Kant said India is at the cusp of a very important transformation and the whole process of digitization has been a transformational journey.
''If eastern parts of India digitize fully and makes governance very easy, then eastern part of India will actually become a very responsive government,'' he said, adding that these states are full of mineral resources.
The NITI Aayog CEO also stressed that data-driven governance is the key to good governance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aayog
- Kant
- New Delhi
- Amitabh Kant
- India
ALSO READ
Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: NITI Aayog member VK Paul
Shortages, volatility in commodities and financial markets are becoming more acute: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Dhanush Srikanth wins gold, Shourya Saini bags bronze at Deaflympics
EV fire incidents: Niti Aayog member says imported cells 'may not be' suitable for Indian conditions
Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi leads charge as India blank Canada 5-0, confirm QFs berth