UK sanctions Russian airlines to prevent them selling landing slots

Today we’re making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. The British government said it estimated the landing slots were worth 50 million pounds ($61.9 million). ($1 = 0.8079 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:45 IST
UK sanctions Russian airlines to prevent them selling landing slots
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Thursday it was introducing new sanctions against the Russian airline sector to prevent state-owned Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines from selling their unused landing slots at British airports.

"We’ve already closed our airspace to Russian airlines. Today we’re making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

