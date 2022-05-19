Micro Plastics India to set up toy manufacturing facility with Rs 500 cr investment in TN

Micro Plastic India Ltd will set up a toy manufacturing plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Property consultant JLL India, in a statement, said it has facilitated leasing transaction deal of industrial space to set up toy manufacturing facility at Hosur.

Micro Plastics India Ltd has leased a 7,00,000 sq ft industrial space in Hosur for the setting of India's largest toy manufacturing plant ''with an investment of Rs 500 crore''.

The plant is expected to generate employment to the tune of 6,000 in the next 3 to 4 years, it added.

''It is a great opportunity for the country to become one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in Asia. With this investment in Hosur, we will be able to provide employment to over 6,000 people in this micro-market. We witness a growth of 300 per cent in the coming 3 to 4 years,'' Vijendra Babu N, Managing Director, Micro Plastics Ltd, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)