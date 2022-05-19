Left Menu

Italy freezes 146 mln euro assets of Russian Sukhoi in JV with Leonardo

Italy's police said they froze assets worth 146 million euros ($153 million) owned by Superjet International, a joint venture between Russia's Sukhoi and Leonardo, as the country chases businesses hit by EU sanctions against Moscow. The move targets Sukhoi's 90% stake in the joint venture and other assets including five aircraft, Italy's finance police said.

The move targets Sukhoi's 90% stake in the joint venture and other assets including five aircraft, Italy's finance police said. The 10% stake owned by Leonardo has not been frozen, they said.

Superjet International is based in Venice and employs around 140 workers in Italy. ($1 = 0.9527 euros)

