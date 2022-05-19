Rajasthan: 5 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision of cars

Five people were killed and five injured in a head-on collision of cars in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Arbaz (16), Wasim (16), Parvez (17), Alam (21), and Aasif, all of the same family, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the car in which they were traveling collided with an SUV, they said.

They were rushed to the Alwar district hospital where they were declared dead, they said.

The five passengers of the SUV sustained injuries in the collision, they said.

According to the police, the victims were returning to Khandelva village.

