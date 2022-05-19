Left Menu

Rajasthan: 5 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision of cars

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 15:52 IST
Rajasthan: 5 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision of cars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people were killed and five injured in a head-on collision of cars in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Arbaz (16), Wasim (16), Parvez (17), Alam (21), and Aasif, all of the same family, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the car in which they were traveling collided with an SUV, they said.

They were rushed to the Alwar district hospital where they were declared dead, they said.

The five passengers of the SUV sustained injuries in the collision, they said.

According to the police, the victims were returning to Khandelva village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022