Biggest Launch: Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 by Dosti Realty Who Has Transformed Shil Thane into a Lifestyle Living Destination

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Following the success of Dosti Planet North Phase 1, 2, 3, and 4 with 2147 homes sold till date, Dosti Realty launches Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 • 2 towers Dosti Amber and Dosti Sapphire launched offering 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes of various sizes Dosti Realty, a trendsetter in the real estate segment, has announced the launch of a new sector - Sector 3 at their project Dosti Planet North in Shil Thane. The Dosti Planet North development is now a famous landmark that transformed the Shil Thane skyline and continues to do so by pushing the benchmarks of lifestyle and luxury.

Out of the 4 towers in Dosti Planet North – Sector 3, two towers have been launched namely Dosti Amber and Dosti Sapphire offering 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes of various sizes designed to suit individual tastes across different investment preferences. This sector has been designed with 4 independent towers which will lead residents to enjoy maximum sunlight and cool breeze by way of the wind tunnel/ funnel effect on top of the podium. Further, the box shape structure ensures maximum light and ventilation. Many of the apartments also enjoy breath-taking views of an open skyline with hills in the backdrop. Keeping in line with the philosophy of Dosti Realty where the brand always pushes its existing benchmarks, the finishes used across the apartment in this new sector are more premium from flooring to tiling to even the frames used in the kitchen and bathrooms. Almost every element within the apartment is a notch higher.

Those who purchase in Sector 3 also have the added advantage of access to over 25 plus amenities subject to the applicable charges. Within Sector 3 there are a host of indoor and outdoor amenities. The outdoor spread across the ground and podium level includes Box Cricket, Badminton Court, Outdoor Gym, Basket Ball, Lawn Area, Outdoor Gym, Resting Plaza, Skate Wall, Hop Scotch – Play Area, Toddlers Play Area, Reflexology Path, Kid’s Play Area and Jogging Path. While the indoor recreational amenities include Fitness Centre / Gymnasium, Creche, Table Tennis, Pool Table, Carrom, and Chess. Additionally, there is also a luxurious private clubhouse - Dosti Club Royale* adjacent to the project that hosts various conveniences including an Indoor Swimming Pool and Kids Pool, Gymnasium, Multi-Purpose Room, Table Tennis, Snooker, Chess and Carom Room, Squash Court, Steam Room, Jacuzzi Room and Multipurpose Sports Court with the backdrop of a refreshing environment.

Dosti Planet North – Phase 3 also has a host of green features for sustainable living. Some of them include rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, solar panels for hot water, energy-efficient lights in common areas, water-efficient fixtures, use of recycled water for flushing and gardening, native plant species for landscaping, provision of an organic waste composter, differently-abled access ramps for entry, etc thereby contributing to a health-conscious environment.

Mr. Deepak Goradia – Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty commenting on the launch of Dosti Planet North – Sector 3, says, “Till date, we have delivered 1180 homes in Dosti Planet North Phase 1 and currently delivering more than 967 homes in Dosti Planet North - Phase 2, 3 and 4. With this new launch of Dosti Planet North – Sector 3, we have tried to push our benchmark even further in terms of the premium finishes we have used across the apartment for flooring, tiling, etc. We want our customers to constantly experience that sense of newness and customer delight with each new purchase.” True to the meaning of convenience, Dosti Planet North enjoys excellent connectivity to any part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Basic infrastructure in terms of retail shops within the complex as well as easy connectivity to shopping markets, malls, banks, hospitals, etc makes it easier to avail daily requirements. The Dosti Foundation ICSE School which currently has 1000+ students is located adjacent to Dosti Planet North for which admissions are subject to rules and regulations.

Shil Thane has been witnessing an upsurge in the population owing to its closeness to a host of commercial/ industrial pockets via an exceptional network of roadways and railways. Dosti Planet North is close to commercial, IT/ITes, and industrial hubs such as Shil Phata, Thane Belapur Road, Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, Rabale, Mahape, Turbe and Taloja, etc. The under-construction Mumbai - Airoli Tunnel and proposed elevated corridor connecting the Eastern Express Highway to Navi Mumbai will be a further boon for residents in the coming years. The proposed additional two lanes for the Shil Phata to Kalyan Road will boost the area’s advantage as a strategic location.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 127 properties to date, providing homes to over 10,000+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11.44 million. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 is registered under MahaRERA No: P51700034985 and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. This project is financed by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited.

