Left Menu

NSE Academy joins hands with Emkay Investment for training progs on future technologies

The programme is being offered in joint collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu IIM Jammu, according to a statement.With an objective to benefit the financial community in general, and wealth advisors in particular about new-age investment avenues, the programme is designed to offer experiential methodology, interactive virtual expert-led session, outcome-based delivery, tangible takeaways and outcome-based improvement in knowledge and skill levels, the statement said.At EIML, we believe in empowering the wealth advisors as they are the most important link in the entire chain of dissemination of financial advice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:17 IST
NSE Academy joins hands with Emkay Investment for training progs on future technologies
  • Country:
  • India

NSE Academy, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it has collaborated with Emkay Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, to offer training programmes on future technologies.

The NSE arm has signed an agreement with Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML) to launch a programme ''Definitive Course on Blockchain and Decentralised Finance''. The programme is being offered in joint collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM Jammu), according to a statement.

With an objective to benefit the financial community in general, and wealth advisors in particular about new-age investment avenues, the programme is designed to offer experiential methodology, interactive virtual expert-led session, outcome-based delivery, tangible takeaways and outcome-based improvement in knowledge and skill levels, the statement said.

''At EIML, we believe in empowering the wealth advisors as they are the most important link in the entire chain of dissemination of financial advice. Their ability to stay abreast of the latest developments in today's world is a critical part of the client's wealth creation process ... Blockchain will specifically play an important role in safeguarding and keeping a record of transactions,'' Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers, said.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, said the purpose of this course is to help educate professionals interested in learning how to assess and evaluate existing blockchain networks, applications, and digital assets and those keen to develop their own solutions by utilising the unique features of blockchain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022