NSE Academy joins hands with Emkay Investment for training progs on future technologies

NSE Academy, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it has collaborated with Emkay Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, to offer training programmes on future technologies.

The NSE arm has signed an agreement with Emkay Investment Managers Ltd (EIML) to launch a programme ''Definitive Course on Blockchain and Decentralised Finance''. The programme is being offered in joint collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM Jammu), according to a statement.

With an objective to benefit the financial community in general, and wealth advisors in particular about new-age investment avenues, the programme is designed to offer experiential methodology, interactive virtual expert-led session, outcome-based delivery, tangible takeaways and outcome-based improvement in knowledge and skill levels, the statement said.

''At EIML, we believe in empowering the wealth advisors as they are the most important link in the entire chain of dissemination of financial advice. Their ability to stay abreast of the latest developments in today's world is a critical part of the client's wealth creation process ... Blockchain will specifically play an important role in safeguarding and keeping a record of transactions,'' Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers, said.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, said the purpose of this course is to help educate professionals interested in learning how to assess and evaluate existing blockchain networks, applications, and digital assets and those keen to develop their own solutions by utilising the unique features of blockchain.

