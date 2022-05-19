Left Menu

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford this week issued two other recalls, including 310,000 https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RMISC-22V346-1971.pdf 2016 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks because dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing an electrical disconnection, resulting in driver air bags not deploying as intended.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:20 IST
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ford Motor Company said Thursday https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2022/05/19/ford-motor-company-recalls-expedition-navigator.html it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles, was prompted as an engine compartment fire could occur while the car is parked or being driven, even with the ignition off, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said.

There was one injury but no accidents related to the fires, it said, and 14 of the 16 affected vehicles were owned by rental car companies. A remedy was still under development and Ford was working to establish the cause.

This year, Ford has issued 30 recalls in the United States covering 3.5 million vehicles, the most of any automaker. Ford this week issued two other recalls, including 310,000 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks because dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing an electrical disconnection, resulting in driver air bags not deploying as intended. Owners will have their vehicles' steering wheel clock springs replaced. Ford has no reports of injuries.

Ford is also updating the software in 464 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCLRPT-22V333-1798.PDF with all-wheel drive because a powertrain control module may fail to detect a software error, resulting in unintended acceleration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022