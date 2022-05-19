Left Menu

Drivers' unions hold protests over their demands

The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC also demanded implementation of the motor vehicle aggregator guidelines 2020.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:26 IST
Protests were held here and at different places in Telangana on Thursday as part of a day-long strike call given by various unions including Telangana Taxi Drivers Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other associations in support of their several demands.

The protesters holding placards and raising slogans took out rallies to press for their demands and also protested against the state government's decision to hike life and road taxes and fitness penalties.

In view of the strike call, auto-rickshaws, cabs and trucks went off the roads at some places. The protesters under the banner of Telangana Lorry, Auto, Cab Unions JAC, Telangana Lorry Owners Association among others also demanded that the government withdraw the daily penalty of Rs 50 for not having renewed fitness certificates and they also protested against rising fuel prices. A protest was also held near the transport commissioner's office here. The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC also demanded implementation of the motor vehicle aggregator guidelines 2020.

