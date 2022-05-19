Parmeshwar Group commissions a fully integrated Steel Plant

AHMEDABAD, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parmeshwar Group of companies, one of the most diversified steel manufacturers, has engineered a fully integrated plant for its GOD TMT Bar venture in Ahmedabad. This strategic move will help in reinforcing the credentials of GOD TMT as one of the most reliable and versatile TMT bar brands. Talking more about this new development, the MD of Parmeshwar Group, Shri Sahil Patel added that, ''Every organization has to think about sustainability. It is our collective responsibility towards our society and environment. With this fully integrated plant, we will be able to deliver 'Green Steel' as our production process will now save around 10% energy. We will continue to upgrade and make our growth more meaningful. The trust that the real estate and infrastructure developers have in us will grow manifold with our integrated plant.'' GOD TMT is one of the oldest TMT Bar makers in Gujarat delivering excellence for the last 25 years. It has a production capacity of 3,00,000 Metric Tonnes per year. The Company has also created a robust network of 1500+ dealers due to which it can deliver products quickly across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. GOD TMT has established its credentials on the basis of its stringent quality and timely delivery. 100+ Skyscrapers, 50+ Bridges, 1000+ km of Canals, 10+ Siphons, 5,000+ km of Roads and other projects stand testimony to the strength and flexibility of every GOD TMT Bar. GOD TMT is 100% performance-oriented TMT Steel for any kind of Heavy-Duty Infrastructure. The Company also has the widest range of approvals in Government and Private Infrastructure schemes. To fuel its progress further, the Parmeshwar Group has engineered a Captive Power plant utilising a renewable source of energy. About Parmeshwar Group Parmeshwar Group was established in the year 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Apart from GOD TMT, the Group has 2 other verticals, viz. Vivan Steel and GOD Cranes. Vivan delivers Graded Steel in diverse forms like Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Black Bars and Bright Bars! The Group also offers material handling equipment under the banner of GOD Cranes. www.parmeshwarsteel.com PWR PWR

