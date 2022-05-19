Left Menu

1 killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

A 42-year-old man was killed and six others injured after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Thursday, officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:40 IST
1 killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was killed and six others injured after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Thursday, officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The police said Inderjeet Pandey, a resident of Pusta Sonia Vihar, succumbed to burn injuries. He was a worker at the factory, a senior police officer said. The blaze was brought under control at 1 pm, fire department officials said. ''The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items (inverter, stabilizer, etc), injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. ''Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards,'' Fire Department Director Atul Garg said.

The police said the fire broke out at a factory on street number-23 of New Mustafabad which comes under Dayalpur police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022