Left Menu

Skyroot tests third-stage of Vikram-1 rocket

The test-firing was conducted on May 5 at Nagpur, Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, told PTI.The rocket stage is built with high-strength Carbon fiber structure, solid fuel, EPDM thermal protection system, and carbon ablative nozzle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:52 IST
Skyroot tests third-stage of Vikram-1 rocket
  • Country:
  • India

Space-sector start-up Skyroot Aerospace has successfully conducted the full-duration test-firing of the third stage of the Vikram-1 rocket, India's first privately built satellite launch vehicle.

Named 'Kalam-100' after former President late A P J Abdul Kalam, the third stage of Vikram-1 produces a peak vacuum thrust of 100 kN (or ~10Tons) and has a burn time of 108 seconds. ''The test-firing was conducted on May 5 at Nagpur,'' Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, told PTI.

The rocket stage is built with high-strength Carbon fiber structure, solid fuel, EPDM thermal protection system, and carbon ablative nozzle. ''It is a highly reliable stage with no moving parts and high level of automation in manufacturing,'' he said.

Chandana said the full duration stage level testing is a major milestone for the development of our flagship orbital vehicle Vikram-1.

''The stage has delivered excellent performance and this success gives great confidence for our other rocket stages planned to be tested soon,'' he said.

Skyroot co-founder Naga Bharath Daka said Kalam-100 was the best in class rocket stage of its size, with record propellant loading and firing duration.

It uses all carbon composite structure for delivering best performance, he said.

''This is the largest rocket stage ever designed, manufactured, and tested completely in the Indian private sector. We are proud to be a part of this achievement by supporting the propellant processing and static testing at our world class facilities in Nagpur,'' said Manish Nuwal, MD and CEO of Solar Industries India Ltd.

''State-of-the-art technology like carbon composite case, high propellant volumetric loading up to 94 per cent, lighter EPDM based thermal protection system, and submerged nozzle have been validated through the successful static test. A good match of test results with our design predictions in the very first attempt, is a testament to our team's capabilities,'' said Eswaran VG, a veteran Indian rocket scientist and Vice President of Propulsion at Skyroot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022