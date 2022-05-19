Left Menu

Delay in Metro services between Akshardham & Mayur Vihar Phase-1

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro stations on Blue Line were affected on Thursday due to the theft of a signalling cable, the DMRC said.According to sources, there has been a theft of a portion of the cable and that has slowed the movement of trains between the two stations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:30 IST
Delay in Metro services between Akshardham & Mayur Vihar Phase-1
  • Country:
  • India

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro stations on Blue Line were affected on Thursday due to the theft of a signalling cable, the DMRC said.

According to sources, there has been a theft of a portion of the cable and that has slowed the movement of trains between the two stations. There have not been any recent instances of cable thefts but such instances usually happen near elevated stations.

''Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022