Port Blair airport to get new terminal building by October: MoCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:51 IST
A new terminal building at the Port Blair airport will be built by the Airports Authority of India by October this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Thursday.

Considering the surge in passenger traffic, the new terminal building is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 707.73 crore, the MoCA's statement noted.

''With a total built up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually,'' the statement mentioned.

The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, it noted. Along with new terminal, additional parking bays are also being constructed at the airport, it said.

''More than 80 percent of the project work is completed and the development project is targeted to be completed by October 2022,'' it stated.

