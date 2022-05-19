MP: 43 explosive 'capsules', 51 detonators seized in Mandsaur, two men held

A tractor carrying 43 explosive ''capsules'' and 51 detonators was intercepted in Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and two persons were arrested in this connection, a police official said. The arrested duo told the investigators that they were taking the explosive material to dig a well.

''Based on a tip-off, we intercepted a tractor on Lalghati Road in Mandsaur and found Rahul Solanki (20) and Kanhiyalal Solanki (45) carrying 43 explosive capsules and 51 detonators in it,'' inspector Jitendra Pathak of Y D Nagar police station said.

A compressor machine being transported in the tractor was also seized, he said. ''The accused have been arrested and are being quizzed so that we get to know, among other things, the place and source from where they procured the explosives. The duo has told the police that they were taking the explosive material to create a well by blasting,'' Pathak said.

A case was registered against them under the Explosive Substances Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)