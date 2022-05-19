Left Menu

Summer special trains for tourists

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:53 IST
Summer special trains for tourists
  • Country:
  • India

To cater to tourists visiting Nilgiris District, Southern Railway will operate summer special trains in Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) from May 21.

The special trains will be operated as fully reserved trains and weekly trains will be operated between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam.

The MettupalayamUdhagamandalam train will leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 AM on Saturdays from May 21 to July 17 (nine services) to reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 PM the same day.

The UdhagamandalamMettupalayam train will leave Udhagamandalam at 11.25 AM on Fridays from May 27 to July 22 (9 services) to reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 PM the same day.

The train will go to Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti Lovedale to reach Udhagamandalam (Ooty) Similarly, three round-trip joy rides per day will be operated between UdhagamandalamKettiUdhagamandalam on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (five days a week) from May 22 to July 21, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022