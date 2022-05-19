Left Menu

UK backs more funding for Ukraine power, urges G7 to implement tax deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:47 IST
UK backs more funding for Ukraine power, urges G7 to implement tax deal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will guarantee a further $50 million in financing to help Ukraine's electricity provision, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday as he met his peers from the Group of Seven rich economies in Germany.

The finance ministry also said in a statement that Sunak would urge the G7 on Friday to make progress on implementing a global corporate tax deal struck last year.

"In Bonn, the Chancellor will encourage his partners to maintain momentum and collaborate to deliver on the agreement as swiftly as possible," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022