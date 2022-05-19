Left Menu

Govt decides to lift price capping of raw jute with effect from May 20

The price capping of raw jute, which was fixed at Rs 6,500 per quintal on 30th September 2021, will be lifted with effect from May 20, the Union Ministry of Textiles said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:57 IST
Govt decides to lift price capping of raw jute with effect from May 20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The price capping of raw jute, which was fixed at Rs 6,500 per quintal on 30th September 2021, will be lifted with effect from May 20, the Union Ministry of Textiles said on Thursday. "The Central Government after careful examination of the market dynamics of raw jute trade has lifted price cap of Rs 6500/- per quintal for TD5 grade of raw jute fixed w.e.f. 30th September, 2021 on purchase of raw jute by the Jute Mills and other end users," the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement

"It is expected that the cap removal will help the farmers, Mills and Jute MSME sector wherein over 7 lakhs people are dependent on the jute trade in addition to about 40 lakhs jute farmers," it said. The decreasing trend in prices will also benefit jute goods exports which constitute about 30 per cent of the Industry's turnover in value terms.

Jute Commissioner Office has been collecting the information about the raw jute prices through formal and informal sources and it has found that the present prices are ruling near the capped price. As the existing prices of Raw Jute are ruling around Rs 6500/- the government of India has taken a dynamic decision to lift the price capping w.e.f. 20th May 2022, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022