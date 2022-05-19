Fuel, food grain supplies to Mizoram hit due to flood, landslides in Assam, Meghalaya

Food grain and fuel supplies to Mizoram have been hit due to flood and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

However, they said there is nothing to worry about as the Mizoram government was making all-out efforts to bring in supplies from other states.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at some filling stations in several parts of the state since Wednesday.

The state government had on Monday ordered rationing on the purchase of petrol for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. The ceiling for two-wheelers was fixed at five litres and 10 litres for light motor vehicles.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Ramdinliani told PTI that restrictions were imposed on the sale of petrol to ensure equal distribution and that the filing stations were not dry at this critical time. She, however, said that people need not worry about the situation and should not resort to panic buying as oil supply is still coming in from Assam and the state government is looking for an alternative to bring in more supplies.

The official said that the government has begun transportation of fuel from Guwahati due to insufficient stock in Silchar. The state as of now has sufficient stock of diesel, she said. The official said that the government is also making massive efforts to prevent clandestine sale of fuel through black market.

As regards food grains, Ramdinliani said that there is enough rice stock in the state as of now.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) would transport rice by road as the railway line linked to Mizoram has been snapped due to massive landslides in Assam, she added. Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district, and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained cut off as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. Landslides in multiple locations of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district also cut off road communication to Barak Valley and Mizoram.

