ManageEngine plans to hire 1,000 people this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:55 IST
IT firm Zoho's subsidiary ManageEngine plans to hire 1,000 employees this year.

The company, on Thursday, said it has completed 20 years and has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries.

ManageEngine in India, Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho Corp, said the company plans to boost its local workforce by 25 per cent.

''With three key pillars driving growth -- hybrid work, cloud adoption and the government's digital push -- ManageEngine plans to hire around 1,000 employees in the country this year for development, R&D and customer-facing roles,'' Davey said.

He said the company has registered a year-on-year revenue growth of 63.2 per cent in 2021 in India while the customer count increased by 26.3 per cent, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors.

