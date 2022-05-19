Left Menu

Yellen says G7 to provide Ukraine funds it needs 'to get through this'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:53 IST
Yellen says G7 to provide Ukraine funds it needs 'to get through this'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G7 finance leaders on Thursday agreed to provide Ukraine the financial resources it needs in its struggle against Russia's invasion, but did not confirm an $18.4 billion figure pledged in the group's draft communique.

Yellen told reporters after the first day of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting here that pledges exceeded the $15 billion in economic support that Ukraine has estimated it needs over the next three months, with U.S. legislation including $7.5 billion in economic aid, the European Commission pledging 9 billion euros and other countries, including Canada and Germany, pledging additional amounts.

"The message was, 'We stand behind Ukraine. We're going to pull together with the resources that they need to get through this,'" Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022