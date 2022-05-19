Yellen says G7 to provide Ukraine funds it needs 'to get through this'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G7 finance leaders on Thursday agreed to provide Ukraine the financial resources it needs in its struggle against Russia's invasion, but did not confirm an $18.4 billion figure pledged in the group's draft communique.

Yellen told reporters after the first day of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting here that pledges exceeded the $15 billion in economic support that Ukraine has estimated it needs over the next three months, with U.S. legislation including $7.5 billion in economic aid, the European Commission pledging 9 billion euros and other countries, including Canada and Germany, pledging additional amounts.

"The message was, 'We stand behind Ukraine. We're going to pull together with the resources that they need to get through this,'" Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)