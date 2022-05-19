Left Menu

SSC job aspirant attempts suicide

Later, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted a video showing an unidentified woman trying to hang herself in the presence of a senior police officer.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:07 IST
SSC job aspirant attempts suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An School Selection Commission job aspirant who was among those participating in a demonstration near Mayo Road demanding jobs, tried to commit suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree using her dupatta on Thursday.

The incident happened after the students were stopped from going to the Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation.

The aspirant was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was discharged after initial treatment, police said.

The incident took place following a clash between the police and the SSC job aspirant when they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation. Following the incident, a BJP delegation went to Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Later, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted a video showing an unidentified woman trying to hang herself in the presence of a senior police officer. The SSC job aspirants have been demonstrating demanding immediate placements for around 145 days, PTI SCH JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022