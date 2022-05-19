SSC job aspirant attempts suicide

An School Selection Commission job aspirant who was among those participating in a demonstration near Mayo Road demanding jobs, tried to commit suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree using her dupatta on Thursday.

The incident happened after the students were stopped from going to the Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation.

The aspirant was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was discharged after initial treatment, police said.

The incident took place following a clash between the police and the SSC job aspirant when they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation. Following the incident, a BJP delegation went to Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Later, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted a video showing an unidentified woman trying to hang herself in the presence of a senior police officer. The SSC job aspirants have been demonstrating demanding immediate placements for around 145 days, PTI SCH JRC JRC

