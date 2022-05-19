Left Menu

Liquid ammonia-filled tanker, tempo collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; none hurt

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:31 IST
A tanker filled with liquid ammonia collided with a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near here in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

Due to the collision in the Mendwan Khond area, both the vehicles overturned and gas leaked from the tanker, but it was soon plugged by disaster response teams and fire brigade personnel of the district, they said.

Though traffic on the busy highway was affected for several hours, no one was injured in the accident, the officials said.

