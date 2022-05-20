Left Menu

7 injured in collision between 2 cars, truck on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Five people, including a woman, were pulled out of the mangled car, Singh said in the complaint.Seven people were injured in the incident, including the drivers of the truck and van, said police.Prima facie, it appears that all occupants of the SUV, including its driver, were intoxicated, police said, adding that their statements are yet to be recorded.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-05-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people sustained serious injuries in a collision between two cars and a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said on Thursday. Due to the impact, the two cars overturned while one of them caught fire.

Traffic on the carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur was held up for around 20 minutes due to the crash, police said.

A case has been registered at the sector 40 police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by truck driver Hanuman Singh, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, he had left Delhi for Rajasthan on Wednesday night. At around 2 am, a speeding SUV hit his vehicle from behind near the Signature Tower flyover causing him to crash into a van ahead.

Both the SUV and van overturned while the former burst into flames. Five people, including a woman, were pulled out of the mangled car, Singh said in the complaint.

Seven people were injured in the incident, including the drivers of the truck and van, said police.

Prima facie, it appears that all occupants of the SUV, including its driver, were intoxicated, police said, adding that their statements are yet to be recorded.

