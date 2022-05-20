Left Menu

4 injured, several trapped as part of tunnel on J-K highway collapses in Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 02:47 IST
A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said on Friday.

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, they said, adding that a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army.

Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel, the officials said.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, according to the officials.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, they said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

