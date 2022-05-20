Left Menu

UK consumer morale hits lowest since records began in 1974: GfK

Pessimism weighing on Britain's households has hit unprecedented levels as the cost-of-living crisis pushed confidence in the economic outlook to its joint lowest, a survey showed. Market research firm GfK said consumer morale gauge, dating back to 1974, touched an all-time low of -40 in May from -38 in April.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 04:31 IST
UK consumer morale hits lowest since records began in 1974: GfK

Pessimism weighing on Britain's households has hit unprecedented levels as the cost-of-living crisis pushed confidence in the economic outlook to its joint lowest, a survey showed.

Market research firm GfK said consumer morale gauge, dating back to 1974, touched an all-time low of -40 in May from -38 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had expected -39. Past readings this low have presaged recessions and Friday's survey will further pressure finance minister Rishi Sunak to give more help urgently to households facing the highest rates of inflation since the early 1980s.

GfK's gauge of economic optimism for the coming 12 months matched a record low hit in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. While business surveys and jobs data show a healthier picture - one reason why the Bank of England has raised interest rates - this was also the case in 2008 when a severe downturn followed as the global financial crisis unfolded.

"Consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy, or the COVID shutdown," said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. Even recessions in the early 1980s and early 1990s - a time of double-digit interest rates and high unemployment - produced less pessimism than the current crisis which is playing out against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Britain's budget forecasters have said households face the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since records began in the 1950s. A Reuters analysis of international consumer confidence data suggested government action now might be warranted.

British consumers are gloomier than their French or German counterparts have ever been in records that stretch back to 1985, applying GfK's methodology to comparable European Commission surveys. Britain has the highest inflation of Europe's big economies and in the Group of Seven.

Separate data published by Lloyds Bank showed spending on energy by its customers rose by an annual 28% in April. The BoE forecasts inflation will top 10% later this year and investors expect more interest rate increases.

"Nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon," Staton said. (Writing by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022