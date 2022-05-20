Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 20

Headlines - Canada to ban Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks https://on.ft.com/3MyQQqq - THG rejects 2 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) bid as Candy weighs up online retailer https://on.ft.com/3MxEQ8B - Odey urges Shell to drop appeal against order to slash emissions https://on.ft.com/381BRWZ - U.S. Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid package to Joe Biden's desk https://on.ft.com/3G60pdR Overview - Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday the country plans to ban China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from providing 5G services. - British e-commerce company THG Plc said on Thursday it rejected an offer from two investment groups.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 05:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 05:19 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Canada to ban Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks https://on.ft.com/3MyQQqq - THG rejects 2 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) bid as Candy weighs up online retailer https://on.ft.com/3MxEQ8B

- Odey urges Shell to drop appeal against order to slash emissions https://on.ft.com/381BRWZ - U.S. Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid package to Joe Biden's desk https://on.ft.com/3G60pdR

Overview - Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday the country plans to ban China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from providing 5G services.

- British e-commerce company THG Plc said on Thursday it rejected an offer from two investment groups. The move comes as local entrepreneur Nick Candy's investment vehicle announced that it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for the company. - Odey Asset Management urged Shell Plc to drop its appeal against the Hague district court ruling to reduce its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030.

- The U.S. Senate approved a $40 billion fresh aid on Thursday for military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022