PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 20

- Canada to ban Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks https://on.ft.com/3MyQQqq - THG rejects 2 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) bid as Candy weighs up online retailer https://on.ft.com/3MxEQ8B

- Odey urges Shell to drop appeal against order to slash emissions https://on.ft.com/381BRWZ - U.S. Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid package to Joe Biden's desk https://on.ft.com/3G60pdR

Overview - Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday the country plans to ban China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp from providing 5G services.

- British e-commerce company THG Plc said on Thursday it rejected an offer from two investment groups. The move comes as local entrepreneur Nick Candy's investment vehicle announced that it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for the company. - Odey Asset Management urged Shell Plc to drop its appeal against the Hague district court ruling to reduce its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030.

- The U.S. Senate approved a $40 billion fresh aid on Thursday for military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

