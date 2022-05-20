Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 1028 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 1028.31 points and Nifty by 324.50 points.
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 1028.31 points and Nifty by 324.50 points. At 9:42 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 1028.31 points or 1.95 per cent at 53,820.54.
BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,133.90, at 9:42 AM, up by 324.50 points or 2.05 per cent.
NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Indian
- Bombay Stock Exchange
- Nifty
- National Stock Exchange
- India
- Sensex
ALSO READ
Two Indian-American technocrats among top 50 IT leaders of the year
Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR Signs MoU With Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs
2008 Indian Mujahideen case: HC directs special court to re-adjudicate plea of accused against MCOCA charges
Indian police arrest officer accused of raping assault victim
Indian Bank, Govt of Haryana sign MoU