GlowRoad Introduces Zero-Commission for Sellers

With commissions dropped to zero, new and existing sellers from across the country will be able to bring more selection online for customers and grow their business Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India GlowRoad, one of India’s leading social commerce companies today introduced Zero Commission for new and existing sellers. With this, GlowRoad sellers will be able to bring more of their selection online without worrying about the fees for listing and selling their products. They will have to only pay for applicable shipping and logistics services. The introduction of Zero Commission across all categories will help create more opportunities for entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country to expand their business.

With more sellers bringing their selection online, influencers on GlowRoad will get access to expanded selection across categories. This combined with offers and wallet credits on GlowRoad will provide influencers the opportunity to earn and grow their business.

Kunal Sinha, Founder & CEO – GlowRoad, said, “We founded GlowRoad to expand access to digital commerce for millions of entrepreneurs and MSMEs across India. The introduction of Zero Commission for listing and selling on GlowRoad is a significant step in the same direction. This will encourage existing as well as first time sellers all over the country to expand their reach across India especially in tier 2 and beyond markets. We remain focused on enabling sellers and influencers across India to leverage GlowRoad’s service, while making online shopping more convenient and trusted for “new to ecommerce” customers.” GlowRoad provides millions of its users including homemakers, young adults, small retailers and others a means to become digital entrepreneurs and earn from the comfort of their home or anywhere by leveraging the power of social media. About GlowRoad GlowRoad is a well-known social commerce company that provides customers easy and convenient access to a wide selection of products from local manufacturers and suppliers through millions of GlowRoad users/influencers, leveraging the power of their social networks. Started in 2017, GlowRoad gives its users / influencers access to an online marketplace, that has millions of products from thousands of sellers; payment facilities and shipping capabilities, thereby removing the hassles of starting an online business. Recently, GlowRoad was acquired by Amazon. This will help complement GlowRoad’s already-loved service with Amazon’s technology, infrastructure, and digital payments capabilities, bringing more efficiency and cost-saving for everyone in the value chain – the manufacturers, the influencers and the customers. PWR PWR

