Left Menu

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka to “restrictive default”

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:30 IST
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka to “restrictive default”
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

New York-based rating agency Fitch has downgraded debt-ridden Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to "restricted default" after the country defaulted on making international sovereign bond payments at the end of the 30-day grace period.

The downgrade comes at a time when the Central Bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe conceded on Thursday that Sri Lanka won't be able to pay back its debts until it restructures them.

The bond payments, which were due on April 18, were worth USD 78 million, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.

On April 12, Fitch had downgraded Sri Lanka to 'C'. "We have downgraded Sri Lanka's foreign-currency issue ratings to 'D' from 'C', given the default on the senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds and the cross-default clauses triggered in the other rated international foreign-currency sovereign bonds," the rating agency said on Thursday.

The damning downgrade means that the island nation of 22 million people fell into default for the first time in its history, even as the new government headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tries to end the crippling economic meltdown that has prompted wide-scale protests and a full-blown political crisis.

Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday that the country has missed a payment to the Asian Development Bank, blocking fresh funds amid warnings that the currency crisis-hit country could be locked out of multilateral funding in a new blow.

Sri Lanka has already suspended repayments for international sovereign bonds, commercial bank loans, Exim bank loans, and bilateral loans. However, multilateral lenders and senior creditors were excluded. Sri Lanka is now negotiating a loan with the IMF.

The country had to pay USD 106.34 million this year but only managed to pay USD 12.4 million by April.

Weerasinghe said on Thursday that the nation has announced a pre-emptive default.

''What we have announced is a pre-emptive default, we have announced that we are not going to pay,'' he said.

Weerasinghe said ''you can technically term it a hard default based on the agreements''.

He said on April 12 that Sri Lanka had announced its suspension of debt payments as it couldn't pay. "We had already announced that we will not be able to pay until we restructure the debt, he said, adding that the appointment of financial advisers and lawyers for debt restructuring could be done soon.

On Thursday, Wickremesinghe accepted a generous offer from Maldivian Speaker Mohamed Nasheed to assist the debt-ridden island nation's bid to secure international relief in the ongoing economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022