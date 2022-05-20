Prudent Corporate Advisory shares jump nearly 5 pc in debut trade

Shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Friday made its debut with nearly 5 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 630.

The stock listed at Rs 660, reflecting a jump of 4.76 per cent on the BSE.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 650, a gain of 3.17 per cent.

The initial public offer of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services was subscribed 1.22 times earlier this month.

The Rs 538.61-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 595-630 per share.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.

