Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives sANDA approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2022, the Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately 260.2 million. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 49 ANDAs pending approval with the U.S. FDA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:44 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives sANDA approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga®1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc. According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2022, the Zytiga® Tablets, 500 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $260.2 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 49 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics, and OTC businesses. Globally, Glenmark focuses on the following key therapy areas: respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. It was ranked among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). The company has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the fourth consecutive year in a row, most recently in 2021. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top-ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index. www.glenmarkpharma.com References: 1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners 2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents *IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, March 2022 Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022