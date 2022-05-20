Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Ayu Health and Vertex Ventures in relation to Series B funding of Ayu Health for Rs 164 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Plus Health Tech Ventures (Ayu Health) and Vertex Ventures (an existing investor in Ayu Health), in relation to the Series B round of funding of Ayu Health. The general corporate practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Ayu Health, and Vertex Ventures Sea Fund - IV Pte Limited on the Transaction. The Transaction was led by Nagavalli G, Partner; with support from Ayushi Mishra, Senior Associate.

As a part of the Series B funding transaction, Ayu Health issued and allotted Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and equity shares, by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis, for an aggregate investment amount of Rs 161,69,65,644 crore. Simultaneously, the existing shareholders of Ayu Health transferred certain equity shares for an aggregate purchase consideration of Rs 3,03,90,840 crore. The total aggregate investment amount was for Rs 164 crore (appox.).

The transaction was signed on April 12th, 2022 and was closed on April 30th, 2022. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government, and regulatory bodies.

The firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors, and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 partners, the firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, the firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

