BoStreet, a binge worthy fashion brand launches on Myntra StyleCast

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BoStreet, a binge worthy women's fashion brand, launches its first collection on Myntra with over 1000 styles. The brand boasts of its unique technology platform that curates clothing options which strike a perfect balance between accessible and stylish for its young buyers.

BoStreet is a fun, bold, and edgy fashion brand that caters to the young fashion aficionados. BoStreet's vision is to offer a curated collection of trendy styles from across the world. What sets BoStreet apart is the freshness and depth of its collection and curation. The brand is now all set to bring runway like styles straight to the rack at affordable prices for Gen-Z and early millennial shoppers with Myntra.

This collaboration is BoStreet's primary step towards creating a brand that the Gen-Z can reckon with and eventually become their go-to brand for everyday fashion. Shoppers can avail the products at an average price range of Rs 699-1999. BoStreet's dresses and tops are a buyer's favourite. The brand has launched its collection along with fashion staples like co-ords, trousers, t-shirts, denims, skirts and shorts on Myntra StyleCast, a dedicated store carved out for Gen-Z on the platform, who are constantly looking for the latest trends and are always looking to experiment when it comes to online shopping.

Myntra's StyleCast clearly resonates with the brand's ethos - future fashion trends at accessible rates and hence becomes the perfect launchpad for BoStreet. Kunal Abhishek, Co-Founder, BoStreet, said, "I'm elated to announce the launch of our high on fashion brand on one of India's popular fashion destinations, Myntra." He emphasizes that, "Myntra has a huge consumer base, especially when it comes to young shoppers, making it an ideal launch platform for a fashion brand like ours. We believe that this new generation expresses their individuality through what they wear. They want to be trendy yet unique. At BoStreet we are creating a brand that strikes a perfect balance between inexpensive and stylish for our young buyers."

BoStreet primarily launched as Stargate Club in early 2020. The brand has revamped to cater to its new generation of consumers. The brand mirrors international styles keeping in tune with current trends and relevance to the Indian market making it a perfect option for Gen-Z who aspire to own international styles but have a limited budget. The brand has also launched its app and website recently.

