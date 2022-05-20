Left Menu

Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in U.S., UK grants from World Bank fund

The U.S. donated around $500 million and Britain 24 million pounds ($30 million) and the money had now arrived in the state budget, the finance ministry statement late on Thursday said. "These funds will be directed to providing urgent social, humanitarian and health spending, as well as supporting internally displaced people," the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 11:52 IST
Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in U.S., UK grants from World Bank fund
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine has received roughly $530 million in U.S. and British grants from a fund set up by the World Bank for donations to the Kyiv government in the wake of Russia's invasion, the finance ministry said. The U.S. donated around $500 million and Britain 24 million pounds ($30 million) and the money had now arrived in the state budget, the finance ministry statement late on Thursday said.

"These funds will be directed to providing urgent social, humanitarian and health spending, as well as supporting internally displaced people," the statement said. The U.S. Senate approved nearly $40 billion of additional aid for Ukraine on Thursday, and the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed to provide Ukraine with over $18 billion in funds.

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022