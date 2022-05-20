Left Menu

Karnataka mining: SC permits firms to export excavated iron ores

in three Karnataka districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:21 IST
Karnataka mining: SC permits firms to export excavated iron ores
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in the districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the stand of the Central government and lifted the curb on the export of iron ore and asked the firms to observe the conditions imposed by the authorities.

"We grant appellants permission to sell already excavated iron ore stock etc. in three Karnataka districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction. Permission granted to the applicant to export iron ore produced in Karnataka to countries abroad but in terms of Government of India policies," it said.

Iron ore exports from Karnataka were banned in 2012 by the apex court with an aim to prevent environmental degradation and to ensure that the mineral resources of the state are preserved for future generations as part of the concept of inter-generational equity.

The order was passed on pleas of mining firms seeking the lifting of curbs on the sale and export of iron ore imposed earlier on account of rampant violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022