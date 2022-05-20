Japan plans to double number of daily foreign arrivals from next month

Japan plans to double its daily number of foreigners entering the country up to 20,000 from next month, the top government spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference the country would exempt testing or quarantining for travellers from most countries including G7 nations, which make up 80% of foreign entrants to Japan.

