Left Menu

Japan plans to double number of daily foreign arrivals from next month

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:34 IST
Japan plans to double number of daily foreign arrivals from next month
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan plans to double its daily number of foreigners entering the country up to 20,000 from next month, the top government spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference the country would exempt testing or quarantining for travellers from most countries including G7 nations, which make up 80% of foreign entrants to Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022