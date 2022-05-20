GE T&D India reports Rs 22 cr loss in March quarter

GE T&D India on Friday reported a loss of Rs 22.53 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 685.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 934.23 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company posted a loss of Rs 49.62 crore, as against a net profit of Rs 60.32 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal slipped to Rs 3,091.69 crore from Rs 3,518.13 crore in 2020-21.

The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission.

