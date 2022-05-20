Left Menu

GE T&D India reports Rs 22 cr loss in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:03 IST
GE T&D India reports Rs 22 cr loss in March quarter
  • Country:
  • India

GE T&D India on Friday reported a loss of Rs 22.53 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 685.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 934.23 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company posted a loss of Rs 49.62 crore, as against a net profit of Rs 60.32 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal slipped to Rs 3,091.69 crore from Rs 3,518.13 crore in 2020-21.

The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022