Left Menu

UK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers

The British government said on Friday that delays in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station would not have any impact on taxpayers, adding that it would work closely with the plant's developer EDF to complete the project. "We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion."

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:11 IST
UK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government said on Friday that delays in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station would not have any impact on taxpayers, adding that it would work closely with the plant's developer EDF to complete the project. French utility EDF said on Thursday it was pushing back the start date on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to June 2027 and now estimated project costs in the range of 25 billion to 26 billion pounds ($31 to $32 billion).

"While the Covid pandemic has understandably led to delays, the revised Hinkley Point C construction forecast will have no impact on British billpayers or taxpayers, with any increase in costs borne entirely by the developers," a British government spokesperson said. "We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022