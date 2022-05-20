Left Menu

Markets rebound after a heavy decline in previous trade; Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 3 pc

Equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on Friday after facing a heavy drubbing in the previous trade, with the Sensex and Nifty jumping nearly 3 percent, aided by positive trends from global markets and across-the-board buying. Index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins saw robust buying, helping the benchmarks. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 percent to settle at 54,326.39.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:52 IST
Markets rebound after a heavy decline in previous trade; Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 3 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on Friday after facing a heavy drubbing in the previous trade, with the Sensex and Nifty jumping nearly 3 percent, aided by positive trends from global markets and across-the-board buying.

Index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins saw robust buying, helping the benchmarks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 percent to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03 percent to 54,396.43.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 456.75 points or 2.89 percent to finish at 16,266.15.

All the Sensex firms ended in the green, with Dr. Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.

The BSE benchmark had dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61 percent to settle at 52,792.23 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty had tanked 430.90 points or 2.65 percent to end at 15,809.40.

Meanwhile, Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo finished in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in the afternoon session.

Stock markets in the US had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.11 percent to USD 111.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 4,899.92 crore on Thursday, as per stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022