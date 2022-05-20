Alok Kumar Vaish resigns as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar MD ; Ajay Kumar Sharma takes over his role

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday said Alok Kumar Vaish has resigned as Managing Director of the company due to personal reasons and it has appointed Ajay Kumar Sharma as the new MD.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar informed that ''Alok Kumar Vaish has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director on the Board of Directors of the company due to personal reasons.'' His resignation was considered and accepted by the board at its meeting held on Friday. Alok Kumar Vaish will be relieved from the services of the company effective May 20, 2022.

''We would further like to inform that the Board of Directors...approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Sharma as additional director and managing Director of the company with effect from May 20, 2022,'' Bajaj Hindusthan said.

