Massive fire at godown in central Delhi
The information about the blaze in the godown was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that efforts are on to douse the flames. On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhis Mundka area.
A major fire broke out in a godown at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said. The information about the blaze in the godown was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that efforts are on to douse the flames. No causality has been reported so far, they said. On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.
