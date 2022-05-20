Left Menu

Vistara announces direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, on Friday inaugurated direct daily flights between Coimbatore and Delhi.

The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting May 27 and double the number of daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route from June 3.

''The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network,'' Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

''With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it is a city that discerning travelers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too,'' Kannan added.

Schedule of the flights: Departure from Delhi at 1145 hrs -- Arrival at Coimbatore 1440 hrs Coimbatore - Delhi: Daily 1515 hrs - 1820 hrs Mumbai - Coimbatore: Daily 1110 hrs - 1255 hrs Coimbatore - Mumbai: Daily 1330 hrs - 1520 hrs Bengaluru - Coimbatore: Daily 0700hrs - 0755 hrs Coimbatore - Bengaluru: Daily 0830 hrs - 0930 hrs Bengaluru - Coimbatore: Daily 1925 hrs - 2020 hrs Coimbatore- Bengaluru: Daily 2055 hrs - 2145 hrs Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several 'Best Airline' awards, besides being lauded for its cabin cleanliness and safety standards, the company release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

