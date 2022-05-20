Massive fire at Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi
Eds Adding details New Delhi, May 20 PT A massive fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said. The information about the blaze was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control by 4.30 pm.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said. The information about the blaze was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control by 4.30 pm. No causality has been reported so far, they said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the incident. ''In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave firefighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far,'' he tweeted. On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhandewalan
- New Delhi
- Mustafabad
- Delhi
- Satyendar Jain
ALSO READ
MR. JERRY'S - India's First Ready-to-Serve Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Expands its Reach to New Delhi
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after 3-nation European tour
New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony
KVIC and NIFT partner to set up Centre of Excellence for Khadi in New Delhi